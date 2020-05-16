H. Glenn Kriebel
H. Glenn Kriebel, 91, of Lansdale, died May 14, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mildred (Smith) Kriebel; father of David Kriebel (Heide Pickens); the late Karen Gallagher (Monty); grandfather of five and great-grandfather of three. A graveside service for the family will be held on Thursday, May 21, at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Central Schwenkfelder Church 2111 Valley Forge Rd. Lansdale, PA 19446. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Reporter from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
