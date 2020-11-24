H. Jack Snyder, 76 of Colmar PA, entered into rest on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sarah (Cobley) Snyder, his wife of 48 years. Jack was born in Trenton, NJ to the late Howard Snyder and the late Rose (Statuti) Snyder. Jack worked as an electrician for many years. A skilled numismatist, he was an avid coin collector who owned and operated his own shop. He was a member of the Quakertown Lodge #512 F&AM where he was a Knights Templar and a 32nd degree Mason. Coinman Jack, friendly, warm and always sincere in his absolute love and devotion for his wife, daughter, family and friends. He had a passion for traveling and a love for history. Participating in many annual Washington Crossing Reenactments. He will be remembered for plate sized ravioli and enjoying a glass of Jonny Walker. Always willing to lend a hand, kind words and a mindful ear. In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his daughter, Christa Ditlow and her husband, Jonathan of Telford; son, Terry Snyder of Quakertown; half-sister, Joyce Collins; two half-brothers, Kenny and John Treichler; granddaughter, Keelan Ditlow and his brother-in-law, Samuel G. Cobley and his wife, Betty. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy C. Snyder; half-sister Sherry Rose Klotz DiVergigelis; and his sister-in-law, Loyola M. (Cobley) Wethey. He was also especially close to his niece and nephews. Relatives and friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by a Masonic Service at 1:45 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.



