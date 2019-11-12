|
H. Warren Dimmig, 99, a lifelong resident of Lansdale and the North Penn area, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Abington-Lansdale Hospital. He was the husband of Maralyn “Lyn” (Knol) Dimmig for 28 years and the late Elizabeth (Walker) Dimmig to whom he was married for 42 years prior to her passing. Born March 8, 1920 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Herbert G. Dimmig and Eva B. (Levy) Dimmig. Mr. Dimmig graduated from the former Lansdale High School, class of 1938, and Muhlenberg College, Allentown, class of 1942. He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Naval Air Corps as a flight instructor for four years following college during World War II. He was employed by American Olean Tile Company in Lansdale for 38 years in financial management and as a member of the board. He was life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansdale, serving on Church Council for 18 years. Other services included the Upper Gwynedd/Towamencin Water Treatment Authority, Muhlenberg College Board of Trustees and the board of Meadowood Retirement Community in Worcester. He and Lyn traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad. He also enjoyed skiing, playing golf, and tennis. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Richard W. Dimmig (Glenna) of Nags Head, NC, Dennis A. Dimmig (Sharon) of Ft. Myers, FL, Thomas A. Dimmig (Jane) of Rougemont, NC, and Peter A. Dimmig (Marian) of Elizabethown, PA; step sons, Claude Knol (Lisa), Matthew Knol (Robert Johnston), and Stephen Knol (Christina Radzai); eight grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Daniel Dimmig and David Dimmig. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 22nd at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale. A calling will precede the service from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 13, 2019