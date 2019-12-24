|
|
H. Yvonne (Finnemeyer) Del Ciotto, peacefully passed away at her home on the morning of Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Yvonne was born on January 6, 1942 and was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Del Ciotto, Jr. for 52 wonderful years, raising their three children and all the while professionally working together. Yvonne was the only daughter of John Finnemeyer and Mildred (Swartz) Finnemeyer. Yvonne was a graduate of North Penn High School in 1959, Ursinus College in 1963, became a Social Worker in Norristown, worked as the Office Manager for Del Ciotto Architects, and among many other activities all while lovingly raising their three children; Jennifer Mari, Heather Leigh and Joseph John, III. Yvonne was a proud dedicated loving Grandmother to Eight Grand Children; Jennifer’s Kylie and Chase, Heather’s C.J., Jenna and Avery, and Joe III’s Jacqueline, Tyler and Julia. Yvonne was a lifelong member of St. John’s UCC during which time she served as President of Soroptimist Club, President of Venture Club, Member Bayberry Questers, North Penn School District PTA, longtime chair of the NPHS Class of 1959 reunion committee, Ursinus College class of 1963 and the Lansdale Historical Society. Yvonne assembled and maintained an extensive family genealogy with lines dating back as far as the early 1600’s in Europe. Relatives and Friends may call at 10:00 AM, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 AM, both on January 6, 2020 at St. John’s UCC. Yvonne will be interred with her husband at a later date. Yvonne loved her Family and Friends and will sorely miss not sharing more of her life with all. Arrangements are by the Shelly-Dinan Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers please make donations to either the Bayberry Questers, C/O Del Ciotto Architects, 309 N. Sumneytown Pike, North Wales, PA 19454, Lansdale Historical Society, 137 Jennkins Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446 or St. John’s UCC, 500 W. Main street, Lansdale, PA 19446 (reference Organ Fund). Condolences may also be sent to www.dinanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019