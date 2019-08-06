|
|
Harold Allebach, 89, of Telford, went home to be with the Lord on Friday August 2, 2019 at Grand view Hospital, Sellersville. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Nace) Allebach who had passed away in 2014. Born in Hilltown Twp. He was a son of the late Irvin and Edna (Myers) Allebach. Harold was employed as a reflexologist for 45 years. Mr. Allebach was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church in Sellersville where he served as a song leader, and sang in the choir often performing duets with his beloved wife Mary. He was a founding member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lansdale where he attended for 20 years. He is survived by two daughters: Sharon Curry and her husband Michael of Quakertown, Karen Godshall-Hicks and her husband Darryl of, TX, five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Harold is survived by Brother; Ralph, of Sellersville, He was preceded in death by brothers: Clyde and Roy, and Sister Arlene Delp. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Summit View Auditorium at Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit St. Souderton PA 18964 Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Living Branches Benevolent Care Fund, 207 W. Summit Street Souderton, PA 18964. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019