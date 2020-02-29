The Reporter Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church
3668 Ridge Road
Perkasie, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church
3668 Ridge Road
Perkasie, PA
View Map
Harold Labs, formerly of Bedminster, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Lutheran Community of Telford. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday March 3 at 11:00AM at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church 3668 Ridge Rd. Perkasie PA. 18944. Family will receive friends from 10:00AM until time of service Interment will follow in Keller’s Church Cemetery, Bedminster Twp. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford, PA. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 1, 2020
