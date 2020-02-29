|
|
Harold Labs, formerly of Bedminster, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Lutheran Community of Telford. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday March 3 at 11:00AM at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church 3668 Ridge Rd. Perkasie PA. 18944. Family will receive friends from 10:00AM until time of service Interment will follow in Keller’s Church Cemetery, Bedminster Twp. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford, PA. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 1, 2020