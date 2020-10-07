1/
Harold N. Smith
Harold N. “Harry” Smith, 89, of Harleysville, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Born on May 25, 1931 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, he was the son of Joseph T., Sr. and Margaret M. (Broderick) Smith. Harry was a proud graduate of St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, NJ, (Class of ’49) and went on to receive his bachelors degree from St. Peter’s University in 1953. He served honorably as an officer in the United States Navy, followed by a career as a sales engineer. Harry was also a longtime member of Corpus Christi Church, Lansdale. He was a most enjoyable person, who was much loved by his family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Survivors include a brother, Robert J. Smith and his wife Florence of Mendham, NJ; his dearest friend, Carol Sawicki; two sisters-in-law, M. Helene Smith and Virginia Smith, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph T. Smith, Jr and John B. Smith, and a sister, Anne Eileen McDonough. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:45am at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446, with a memorial mass to follow at 10:00am. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Huff & Lakher Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Reporter from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
