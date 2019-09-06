|
|
Harry R. Beideman, 83, of Telford passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Lutheran Community at Telford. He was the beloved husband of Myrtle (Renninger) Beideman. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children John Robert “Bob” Beideman of Vacaville California, step-daughter Jane M. Dettra of Perkiomenville, Karen Beideman of Oakland Maine, Jeffrey and Illyona (Moody) Beideman(d) of Glenmoore; his grandchildren Jonathan Beideman, Joshua and Ferielle (Khetir) Beideman, and Jessica Beideman; and his great grandchild Charlotte. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Olivet- Schwenkfelder United Church of Christ, 619 Township Line Rd, East Norriton, PA 19403, where friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Lutheran Community at Telford, 12 Lutheran Home Dr. Telford, PA 18969. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 9, 2019