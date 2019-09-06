|
Harry P. Franzoni, 71, of Lansdale, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Abington Hospice at Warminster. He is survived by his brother, Samuel Franzoni of Lansdale. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 12th at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave. Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to mass at the church. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Norristown. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 7, 2019