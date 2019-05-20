The Reporter Obituaries
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Harry Woelkers Obituary
Harry W. Woelkers, 95 of Harleysville, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Arlene (Clemens) Woelkers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 12:15 PM, Sat., May 25 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1380 S. Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, where family will greet friends from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM. Burial will be private. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to Camp Calvary, 48 New Schaefferstown Road, Bernville, PA 19506. For more information please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on May 21, 2019
