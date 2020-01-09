The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Bogle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Bogle Obituary
Helen L. Bogle, 92 of Harleysville, passed away on Wed., Jan. 8. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Bogle. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 15 at the Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Ave., Harleysville, 19438, where the family will receive friends from 9:30-10:15 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Old Goshenhoppen Reformed Church, 2092 Church Road, PO BOX 44, Woxall, Pennsylvania 18979-0044. For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -