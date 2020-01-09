|
|
Helen L. Bogle, 92 of Harleysville, passed away on Wed., Jan. 8. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Bogle. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 15 at the Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Ave., Harleysville, 19438, where the family will receive friends from 9:30-10:15 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Old Goshenhoppen Reformed Church, 2092 Church Road, PO BOX 44, Woxall, Pennsylvania 18979-0044. For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 10, 2020