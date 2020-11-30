Helen Dempsey, 104, of Lower Salford Twp., passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Genesis Quakertown Center. She was the beloved wife of 25 years to the late Philip Dempsey who died in 1985. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late William B. and Labina (Maroney) Vieth. She was employed as a secretary for the California State University, Fullerton, for 16 years. Mrs. Dempsey was a longtime member of the Richland Friends Meeting in Quakertown. In her free time, she enjoyed doing needlework, traveling, creating small acrylic pieces of art, and doing charcoal sketches. She is survived by her daughter, Beth McGlinchy of Perkasie, two grandchildren: Peter Ries and Justin Ries, and five great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, William B. Vieth. Services and Interment will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Richland Friends Meeting, 206 S. Main Street, P O Box 444, Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net