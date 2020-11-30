1/
Helen Dempsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Dempsey, 104, of Lower Salford Twp., passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Genesis Quakertown Center. She was the beloved wife of 25 years to the late Philip Dempsey who died in 1985. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late William B. and Labina (Maroney) Vieth. She was employed as a secretary for the California State University, Fullerton, for 16 years. Mrs. Dempsey was a longtime member of the Richland Friends Meeting in Quakertown. In her free time, she enjoyed doing needlework, traveling, creating small acrylic pieces of art, and doing charcoal sketches. She is survived by her daughter, Beth McGlinchy of Perkasie, two grandchildren: Peter Ries and Justin Ries, and five great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, William B. Vieth. Services and Interment will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Richland Friends Meeting, 206 S. Main Street, P O Box 444, Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved