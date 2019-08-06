|
Helen E. Gallew, age 87, of Newark, DE formerly of Lansdale, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home in the presence of her family. Helen graduated from Hilltown High School in 1950 and then graduated with an associate degree in business from Montgomery County Community College. She worked as an accountant at the North Penn Reporter for many years and then at JRA. Helen was a member of the Women’s Business Association. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, gardening and loved her cats and dogs. She was an avid fan of the Phillies and Eagles. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Paul Gallew, son, Kenneth Gallew; her granddaughter, Shannon Young and her stepson, Donald Gallew. Survivors include her daughter, Linda D. Young; her stepson, Thomas Gallew; her grandchildren, Kelly J. Young, Kathy Young Bennett, Melissa Gallew and Kristi Boehm; her great grandson, Hayden Bennett and her nephews, Danny and Bobby Sellers. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral expenses. To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 12, 2019