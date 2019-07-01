|
Graff, Helen D. on June 28, 2019 age 60 years of Hatfield. Survived by her two sisters Pam Johnston and Nancy Quinn (Joseph). Also survived by 9 nephews, 6 nieces, 1 grand nephew, 1 grand niece and her cat Mau Mau. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service Saturday July 6th at the William R. May Funeral Home 142 N. Main St. (at Elm Ave.) North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home Saturday from 10AM to 11AM. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations to at 1818 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on July 2, 2019