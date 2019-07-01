The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
142 North Main Street
North Wales, PA 19454
(215) 699-3442
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Graff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Graff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Graff Obituary
Graff, Helen D. on June 28, 2019 age 60 years of Hatfield. Survived by her two sisters Pam Johnston and Nancy Quinn (Joseph). Also survived by 9 nephews, 6 nieces, 1 grand nephew, 1 grand niece and her cat Mau Mau. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service Saturday July 6th at the William R. May Funeral Home 142 N. Main St. (at Elm Ave.) North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home Saturday from 10AM to 11AM. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations to at 1818 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now