Helen Kobasa (nee Prounchick) of Lansdale, PA fell asleep in the Lord on Monday the 23rd of March at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of Alexander and devoted mother of Alexis Puglia (David) and Martha Casassa (John). Helen was also the dear ‘Grammy’ of Lauren Bruno (William), Matthew Puglia (Rebecca) and John Casassa, Jr. She was preceded in death by her sister Eleanora Sidorsky. She is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Helen grew up on ‘G’ Street in Juniata Park and was a graduate of Olney High School. Her work experiences were varied, and she excelled at each one, until she found her passion and true calling in Nursing. At the age of 59 she proudly earned her nursing degree and the title of Registered Nurse. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Russian Orthodox Church and was active in the Ladies Aide Society and the 49er’s Social Club. Helen also served as director of the parish Sunday School for several years. Helen volunteered her time in the Lansdale Community serving in the North Penn Hospital Auxiliary, on the board of the North Penn Symphony Orchestra, and as a Republican Committeewoman. Later she served as Judge of Elections. In 2011, Helen was the first recipient of the The Bob Farra Making a Difference Award given to an individual that shows exemplary dedication to the Morgandale Community where she and Alex resided. She was a faithful member of the Morgandale Council acting as Council Secretary and serving as Chairperson for multiple committees. Helen’s Funeral Service will be limited to her family only, and will be officiated by the V. Rev. Luka Novakovic. The family requests that in lieu of flowers Donations in Helen’s name, may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center Fund at Pennsylvania Hospital Web: https://www.pennmedicine.org/SupportPDMDC. www.FletcherNasevich.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 29, 2020