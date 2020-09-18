Henry C. Riley, IV, “Hank”, 73, of Lower Gwynedd passed away on September 18, 2020. Son of the late Henry and Ruth. Survived by several cousins and many good friends. Hank was a former dispatcher for the Lower Gwynedd Police and the PA State Police as well as a retired Chief Petty Officer from the US Navy. He was a well known referee and umpire for local softball, baseball and basketball and a vocal supporter of the Big 5 and the Palestra. Hank was a member of the Live Steamers and an avid landscaper who loved his garden. He was known to attend the games of the children of his friends. He had a heart as big as gold. Funeral Services and Interment Private. Arrangements William R. May Funeral Home Glenside ~ North Wales (www.mayfuneralhome.com
