|
|
Herbert H. Metz, Jr., 93, of Hatfield, PA, beloved husband of 34 years to Elaine M. (nee Mease) Metz, passed away on June 30, 2019 at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, PA. Born September 19, 1925 in Lansdale, PA he was the son of the late Miriam (nee Kauler) Metz and the late Herbert H. Metz, Sr. Herbert was a graduate of Lansdale High School who then went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree from Penn State University in 1951. He was a United States Army Veteran who proudly, honorably, and faithfully served his country during World War II. Herbert had been employed for many years with his family’s business, the Metz Engineering Company of Lansdale, and then by the Fore Site Land Services Co. of North Wales prior to his retirement. He enjoyed playing tennis and games, crossword puzzles, watching sports, and attending services at Silverdale Brethren Church. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his children, Jeffrey Metz, Julia Rank, and Andrew Metz, his brother, William Metz, his step-children, Rick Chunko, Kerry Chunko, Brian Chunko, Brent Chunko, and David Erman, eight grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Herbert was also preceded in death by his first wife, the late Mildred (nee Holz) Metz, and his sister, the late Molly Edwards. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Huff & Lakjer Funeral home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, PA 19446 where his Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Burial with Military Funeral Honors rendered by The United States Army will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in North Wales, PA. The family has respectfully requested that flowers be omitted, and that those desiring to do so may make a memorial contribution in his name to The , 480 Norristown Road, Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422, and which would be deeply appreciated by his family.
Published in The Reporter on July 3, 2019