Hilda K. Nash

Hilda K. Nash Obituary
Hilda K. Nash, 104, of Lansdale, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Dock Woods Community. She was the wife of the late Henry Moyer and John Nash. Born August 17, 1915 in Spinnerstown she was a daughter of the late George and Minnie (Keiper) Buchecker. Hilda enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, playing cards and doing crossword puzzles. She is survived by her two sons: Thomas Moyer and his wife Teri and John Moyer and his wife Mary, three grandchildren: David, Michelle and Jonathan, two great-grandchildren: Caitlin and Madison and one sister: Elizabeth (100). A private graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30 at Trinity Great Swamp UCC Cemetery, Spinnerstown. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 28, 2020
