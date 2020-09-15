Hiram Robert Hershey, 94, of Harleysville, died on Sunday evening, September 13, 2020 at Peter Becker Community. He was the husband of Mary Jane Lederach Hershey. He was born on May 27, 1926 to Adele Hostetter Hershey and Hiram Frey Hershey who owned Peerless Orchards, Hamburg, PA. He spent his childhood on their 700 acre fruit farm and was homeschooled until high school. While a student at a Mennonite college in Virginia, he heard on the radio a recording of Bach’s B Minor Mass. Enthralled by the sonorous, rich and full sounds, he told his music professor that he would like to know more about Bach. When his mother learned that the teacher had replied that he knew little about this great musician, she found for him information about the Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey. Before his college junior year he transferred to Westminster and in 1953 received a master of music degree from WCC where the student body sang a Bach cantata once a week in chapel. At Westminster he was an assistant to the renowned German music scholar, Julius Hereford, an authority on the analytical structure of music. After graduation from WCC, Hiram drove to New York City as long as Dr. Hereford lived there, for depth learning about composers’ styles. During 1956-1957 he studied sacred music at Union Theological Seminary. In 1949 while an undergraduate student he started his choral conducting career in the Souderton community. His first group of teenage singers was called the Voice of Youth. This evolved into a larger adult choir, the Franconia Lancaster Choral Singers, with vocalists from Montgomery County and Lancaster County. For many decades he met with the local group on Tuesday night and rehearsed in Lancaster on Thursday night. Oratorios, cantatas and requiems were his programming focus for the Franconia Lancaster Choral Singers. From Bach and Brahms to Handel and Haydn, singers and listeners learned to deeply love these musical stories of faith. He conducted the Messiah almost 40 times. The last performance in 2005, when in his 80th year, was conducted by memory. During the 1970s while Russia was still the USSR, at the request of Mennonite Central Committee, Akon, PA, he took members of his choirs on three summer trips to Baptist churches in the Soviet Union. His fourth Russian trip was in 1987. Beginning in 1960 and extending for a decade, Hiram directed the Music Summer Camp at Laurelville Church Conference Center. Through Professor Hereford he had become acquainted with the composer Alice Parker who he employed as a guest conductor at Music Camp. Subsequently, Hiram commissioned Alice to compose several oratorios. His choirs sang premiere performances of many of her early compositions. Hiram was broker and owner of Hershey Farm Agency, a Harleysville real estate firm. Through farm sales in Berks and Lancaster counties, he made friends in the Amish community. During the 1960s he became their spokesman in Washington DC as they attempted to become exempt from paying the social security tax, which they viewed as insurance. When the bill that included their exemption was signed by President Johnson in 1965, Hiram received a letter from the White House and a pen used during the signing. In 1974 Hershey was appointed by Gov. Milton Shapp as Chairman of the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, a position he held during the Shapp administration. He was the first music teacher at Christopher Dock Mennonite School (now Dock Mennonite Academy) and earlier had taught music at Franconia Mennonite Day School. In 1951-1952 under Mennonite Central Committee he worked as a volunteer in Berlin, Germany helping to resettle refugees. A faithful member of the Salford Mennonite congregation, Hiram assisted in the music program. He loved hymns and hymn singing and organized many hymn sings. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Hiram Peter Hershey (Mary Jane Mulcahey), Thomas Lederach Hershey, and James Lederach Hershey; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Hershey (Merle Bergman); and by five grandchildren, Rebekah, Sarah, Michaela, Anna and Matthew. Predeceased by his parents and three sisters, Mary Rebecca Thomason, Miriam Seamann and Ruth Irion. For his memorial service, he has requested a gathering for hymn singing and a performance of parts of the Messiah. Because of the pandemic it is not now possible. The family hopes to fulfill his wishes sometime in 2021. At their convenience, the immediate family will soon have a private celebration of the life of this amazing father, grandfather and spouse. For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, you may contribute to the endowment fund at the Mennonite Heritage Center, 565 Yoder Rd., Harleysville, PA 19438. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com