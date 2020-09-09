Horace S. Bergey Jr., 92, of Hatfield, PA went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth R. (Clemens) Bergey for 56 years. Horace was born in Hatfield, PA to the late Horace L. Bergey and the late Esther B. (Souder) Bergey. He began working as a milk pickup driver for Rosenberger’s Dairies in Hatfield. Throughout his career, Horace worked as a self-employed farmer. He also helped his brother with his electrical business and later worked as a truck driver for Bergey’s Tire in Hatfield. Horace volunteered and was a representative for Mennonite Disaster Service. He was a member of Methacton Mennonite Church where he served as a trustee and former council member. Horace loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed camping, gardening, going to the mountains, and riding his golf cart. Horace opened his farm for educational tours to the local schools. He also hosted community ice skating and the Hatfield Fish-a-thon with the Jaycees, as well as hay wagon rides for local church groups. Horace was a hardworking, dedicated man who had a good sense of humor and was always willing to help others. He is survived by his six children, Elaine C. Derstine & husband, Leon K. of Pennsburg, PA, Donald C. Bergey & wife, Patricia A. of Turbotville, PA, Kenneth C. Bergey & wife, Connie Sue of Milton, PA, Marlin C. Bergey & wife, Charlene G. of Hatfield, PA, Karen C. Bergey of Hatfield, PA, Lowell C. Bergey & wife, Gloria J. of Hatfield, PA; Fresh Air daughter, Rachel Villarini of Florida; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Horace was preceded in death by grandson, Donald Keith Bergey; great-grandson, Tyler Michael Bergey; brother, Willard Bergey, and four sisters, Anna Bergey, Grace Bergey, Esther Moyer, & Elizabeth Cassel. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:30 am – 11:00 am at Towamencin Mennonite Church, 1980 Sumneytown Pike, Kulpsville, PA 19443, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am and live streamed at www.towamencinmennonite.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Gator Wilderness Camp School, (http://www.gatorwildernesscamp.com
) or Mennonite Disaster Service (www.mds.mennonite.net
). Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad St, Souderton, PA 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
.