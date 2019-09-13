The Reporter Obituaries
Hubert Bowling, a resident of the Village of Neshaminy Falls, North Wales, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday September 12, 2019. Originally from Manchester, Clay County, Kentucky, he made his home in PA with his wife and family for 70 years. He is survived by his beloved wife Gerry, daughter Suzanne Weir (Bill) of Lansdale and son Stephen Bowling of North Wales. He was blessed with 2 grandsons Timothy (Yoshimi) and David (Kristen) and 3 great grandchildren Haruka, Tomoki and Misaki. He was a disabled veteran of WW II serving as a paratrooper in the Pacific theatre. He attended Keystone Fellowship Church and formerly First Baptist in Doylestown. Friends and family are invited to attend Hubert’s Funeral Service 11 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA where the viewing will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Souderton Mennonite Home, 207 West Summit Street Souderton, PA 18964 or www.livingbranches.org/donate. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below. Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont, PA www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 16, 2019
