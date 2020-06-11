Immaculate (Mickie) Kramer (nee Qualteria), 98, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Kramer, her husband of 62 years, who passed away in 2009. Born April 4, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Lucy and Victor Qualteria. Mickie was born in Ashland, PA and attended Ashland High School. She and her husband married during World War II in which her husband served. The couple moved to the North Wales area. Later, upon the death of her husband, she moved to Lansdale with her daughter before finally moving to Elm Terrace Gardens in 2019. She retired from Merck in the 1980’s. Mrs. Kramer and her husband were among the original group of parents who formed the Lansdale Catholic High School Athletic Association. The group was responsible for funding and starting the sports programs during the early years of the school. They ran CYO dances every Sunday night to raise money for the sports program. Being a devoted mother, Mickie attended many sports events at both Lansdale Catholic and the universities of her children. She was an outstanding cook and baker and she enjoyed crocheting and working the cryptograms. Mickie was the loving mother of Lucille K. Pritchard, of Lansdale, and Robert F. Kramer, Jr., of Lansdale; beloved Gram of seven grandchildren, Dawn Pritchard, Mark Kramer (Kelly), Matthew Kramer (Rachel), Nicole Baker (Mike), Robert Pritchard (Jessica), Laura Kramer and Kathryn Pritchard; and Great Gram of nine great-grandchildren, Daniel and Angela Kramer, Elena and Lily Kramer, Charlotte and Benjamin Baker, and Destiny, Cassidy and Bianca Pritchard. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces and was especially fond of her nieces, Joanne Lee and Rozalind Shulman. She was preceded in death by her five sisters, Julia Leo, Mary Victoria and Catherine Qualteria, Martina Lavenburg, Rose Graziano; and one brother, and Salvatore Qualteria. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Robert Pritchard; and a nephew, Steve Shulman. Relatives and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private in Greenlawn Cemetery, North Wales. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Athletic Department of Lansdale Catholic High School, c/o Mr. Mark Pricehorn, 700 Lansdale Avenue, Lansdale, PA 19446.



