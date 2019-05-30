The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Ferguson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene Ferguson Obituary
Irene (Powell) Ferguson, 101, formerly of Cedars passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence in Harleysville. She was the beloved Wife of the late Gilbert L. Ferguson, and is survived by her son Glen G. Ferguson and his wife, Julia A., of Frederick, MD. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd., where the family will receive friends for the viewing from 9-10 AM. Burial will follow at Wentz’s U.C.C. Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Wentz’s Church Endowment fund, 3246 W Skippack Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446. The complete obituary may be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
Download Now