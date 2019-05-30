|
|
Irene (Powell) Ferguson, 101, formerly of Cedars passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence in Harleysville. She was the beloved Wife of the late Gilbert L. Ferguson, and is survived by her son Glen G. Ferguson and his wife, Julia A., of Frederick, MD. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd., where the family will receive friends for the viewing from 9-10 AM. Burial will follow at Wentz’s U.C.C. Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Wentz’s Church Endowment fund, 3246 W Skippack Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446. The complete obituary may be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on May 31, 2019