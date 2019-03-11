|
|
Irene Roser (nee House) on March 8, 2019 age 94 years of Doylestown and formerly of North Wales. Wife of the late Gordon Leslie. Mother of Lee Roser (Eriko), Stephen Roser (Sharon), Michael Roser and Leslie Roser. Also survived by five grandchildren. Funeral Service Tuesday 12:00 PM at the Wayside Chapel at Whitemarsh Memorial Park 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation at the Chapel Tuesday after 11AM. Int. Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church Thrift Shop 211 S Main St, North Wales, PA 19454 would be appreciated.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 11, 2019