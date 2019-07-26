|
|
J. Boyd McIlvaine, Sr., age 79, of Lansdale died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He had been in failing health. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife Kathleen Flanagan McIlvaine on January 29, 2007. Born and raised in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Mae (nee. Boyd) McIlvaine. As a young boy he displayed an affinity for any and all sports which would serve him well as he entered his beloved LaSalle College High School. He was a multi-sport athlete, but focused most of his efforts on rowing. As the son of Olympic Gold Medalist rower "Charley" McIlvaine he put his considerable energy into becoming the best oarsman possible. His hard work paid off when as a freshman on the crew team, he won the position of "Stroke" for the varsity eight. He remained in that seat for the next four years winning countless gold medals in the biggest races, including The City Championship, Catholic League Championship and Nationals. After high school he attended LaSalle University where he studied Business. He served his country honorably with the United States Army. He later attended Eckels College of Mortuary Science and went on to become a third generation McIlvaine Funeral Director. Boyd Sr. ran the business, which was started in 1887 and continues to this day, with his brother John McIlvaine. In 1976 the two brothers purchased the Simcox Funeral Home (now Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home) in Lansdale where Boyd chose to settle with his young family. His vocation in life was to faithfully serve the grieving people of Lansdale and the surrounding area which he did tirelessly until just 8 months ago. Having been a Funeral Director for over 62 years he lovingly handled the funerals of over 6,000 souls. Although he was continually available to the families he served, Boyd was often very fortunate to spend time "down the shore" at his home in Longport. He loved everything about Longport including boating and fishing but his greatest affection was for his close neighbors and many friends. Boyd had boundless energy and wouldn't think twice about rising early in the morning to drive from Longport to Lansdale to meet with a family to plan a funeral. He would do everything he could for the families that called on him, making all the preparations before turning around to drive back to Longport in time for dinner only to fall asleep in his chair. Sometimes his trips to Longport only lasted a few hours before he was needed back in Lansdale, but that was always OK with him; working hard and serving others came first to Boyd. Boyd was a devout Catholic, something he and his wife Kathy shared from the time they were married. Because of his strong faith he never worried about his health challenges in his last few months and always remained true to a LaSallian philosophy rooted in service and love. He was fully prepared to meet his God. Surviving family members include his four loving children, Kathleen Flood (Andrew), Carolyn Gregor (Richard), Sharon Tomchewsky (Michael) and Boyd McIlvaine, Jr. (Megan), his grandchildren Mia, MaryKate, Teddy, Maggie, Jackson and Harry, his sister Nancy McNeil (John), his sister in law Joan McIlvaine and his brother in law Danny Smith as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his sister Elaine Smith, brothers Charles and John McIlvaine and sister in law Mary Ellen McIlvaine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave, Lansdale, where the family will receive friends from 9 to 10:45 in Church prior to Mass. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Boyd's name to La Salle Academy Catholic Grade School (a Christian Brothers/Sisters of Saint Joseph grade school for economically challenged at risk youths seeking a Catholic education), C/O Sr. Jeanne McGowan, SSJ, 1434 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19122 or online at http://www.lasalleacademy.net/support-lsa/many-ways-to-help or to Meals on Wheels, 259 N 2nd St, Souderton, PA 18964 or online at http://generationsofiv.org/donate-online.
Published in The Reporter on July 27, 2019