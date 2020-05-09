J. David Rhoads, 88, of Quakertown, passed away in St. Luke’s Hospital- Sacred Heart Campus, Allentown, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia Saeger. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late John Howard and Irene (Thomson) Rhoads. He was a graduate of Lansdale High School, Class of 1950. Mr. Rhoads was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving as a Naval aviator for 30 years. He was of the Episcopalian faith. Always a jack-of-all-trades, Mr. Rhoads enjoyed working on many electrical and carpentry projects. He spent many years in the painstaking, historically accurate restoration of his residence, aided by his association with the Bucks County Heritage Conservancy. He was also an avid reader. In addition to his wife, Mr. Rhoads is survived by a sister, Joan R. Cressman, and four nephews, Colin, Kenneth, Peter, and Eric Cressman. Funeral services are private. Interment with be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Rhoads’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 or online at www.cancer.org. Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville www.steeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Reporter from May 9 to May 10, 2020.