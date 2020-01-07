|
|
J. Henry “Hank” Dettra, 94, of Harleysville PA, passed away December 29th, 2019, at Peter Becker Community, Harleysville, PA, from congestive heart failure. A service will be held Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 2211 Mainland Road, Harleysville, PA. Visitation will be at 10 AM, the service will be at 11 AM, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 13, 2020