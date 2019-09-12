|
James “Jim” DeWitt Blosser, Sr., 89, of Telford, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. He was the loving husband of the late Janet Marie (Abe) Blosser for 66 years. Jim was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia to the late Peter W. Blosser and the late Anna Mae (Shank) Blosser. He graduated from Eastern Mennonite School, class of 1948. Jim was employed as a milk deliveryman for Martin Century Farms (now known as Lehigh Valley Dairy) in Lansdale, PA for 42 years. He was a former member of Weaver Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, VA and a member of Rockhill Mennonite Church (now known as Ridgeline Community Church) in Telford, PA. Jim is survived by his two sons, James D. Blosser II & fiancé, Joyce Atkinson of Rockingham, VA, Gary S. Blosser & wife, Judith of Akron, PA; his daughter, Brenda K. Hendricks & husband, Francis of Telford, PA; his six grandchildren; and his nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Bryan Peter William Blosser; his daughter-in-law, Lois Y. (Myers) Blosser; his sister, Alice Trissel, and his brother-in-law, Lloyd Trissel. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Ridgeline Community Church, 3100 Meetinghouse Road, Telford, Pennsylvania 18969. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Ridgeline Community Church, 3100 Meetinghouse Road, Telford, PA 18969. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019