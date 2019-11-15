|
|
James F. Burns, age 64, of Souderton, PA passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 30, 1954, the son of the late James H. and Mary T. (Smith) Burns. Jim has been living in Souderton for 15 years, formerly of Harleysville and Collegeville. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Eleanor RC Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jim earned his B.A. from Villanova University and was very proud of his work as a Corrosion Engineer. He was dedicated to his profession and also taught classes on the subject at West Virginia University. Jim was a talented cook who also enjoyed bowling, playing the piano, and singing. Jim and his late wife Cindy also enjoyed acting in community plays. He was the husband of the late Cynthia A. Borowski - Burns who passed in 2018. He is survived by five siblings, Kevin C. (& Linda) Burns of Phoenixville, Sharon M. (& Kevin) Logan of Sellersville, Shawn G. (the late Sandra) Burns of Eagleville, Michael K. (& Cheryl) Burns of Pottstown and Mary Megan (& Douglas) Stoneback of Perkiomenville. He is also survived by his step son, Michael (& Kirsten) Borowski; step grandson, Jaxson; as well as many nieces and nephews. His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Eleanor RC Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Friends may call on Monday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the Church. Interment will take place in Zion Memorial Gardens, Telford, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at . Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe, 610-489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 16, 2019