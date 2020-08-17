1/
James C. McDowell
James C. McDowell, 92, of North Wales, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen D. (McElhinney) McDowell, who passed away in 2017. Born July 17, 1928 in Woodland, he was a son of the late Clifford P. and Mabel R. (Wilsoncroft) McDowell. James served proudly in the United States Army. He went on to work in sales for Teleflex for 28 years. In his earlier years, James enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, playing baseball, and was an all-around sportsman. He was a long time little league umpire for Lansdale and the surrounding areas. Later in life, James loved playing poker and solving puzzles, and he never lost his overwhelming enthusiasm for the Philadelphia Phillies. Survivors include two daughters, Fawn M. Frankenfield (Joe) of New Britain and Holly J. Cameron (James) of North Wales; three grandchildren, Clifford McDowell (Jill), Stephanie Frankenfield, and Joe Frankenfield; two step-grandchildren, Jessica and David; one great-grandchild, Freya J. McDowell; two step-great-grandchildren, Alayna and Mac; and a brother, John R. McDowell of Norristown. James was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry A. McDowell and James D. McDowell; and two sisters Maxine Rosenau and Shirley S. Stueben. A memorial service will be held privately. Contributions in James’ name can be made to The American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/ . Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
