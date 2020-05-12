James D. McKeon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. McKeon, 85, of Lititz and having also resided in Myerstown, and Hatfield PA. passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late James B. and Lenore Bigler McKeon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lenore McKeon Bannon. Jim was the loving husband of Elaine Micklesavage, married for nearly 60 years. He started as an installer for AT&T working throughout the country, and retired after 35 years of service, as a supervisor. He was called back after his retirement as a consultant to train new employees related to his unique skill-set. Jim graduated from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, in Lancaster PA and proudly served in the United States Army. While perfectly happy living and loving his time in central Pennsylvania, Jim had the opportunity to live in Florida and California. He also traveled to Ireland, England, France, Iceland, Austria, Slovenia and Czech Republic. Surviving in addition to his wife are his three sons; James G. McKeon in Yardley, Pa, Matthew J. McKeon in Green Lane and Steven J. McKeon in Coatesville. James also leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Pottsville, PA. Arrangements were made by the Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, to send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved