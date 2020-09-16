James E. Keyte, 62, of Ormond Beach Florida, passed away on Wednesday September 2, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 27, 1958 to William Keyte and Amy Schenck. He was a 1976 graduate of North Penn High School. Formerly of Hatfield PA, he moved to Ormond Beach in 2013. He loved his children and family and enjoyed golf and his Philadelphia sports teams. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his children, Jimmy Keyte of Los Angeles, CA and Diana Keyte of Hatfield, PA; Stepfather Ken Schenck of West Palm Beach FL; Brothers: Bill Keyte of Glenside, Chuck Keyte of Spring TX, Scott Keyte of Jamison PA, Steven Keyte and sister Susan Silverman; Niece Sarah Keyte of Doylestown, PA; Nephews: Billy Keyte of Cape Coral FL, Nick Keyte of Dallas TX. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 at Immanuel Church, 1260 Welsh Road, Lansdale, PA 19446 at 10:00 AM.



