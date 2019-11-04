|
James I. Frazer, age 77, loving husband of Mary F. (Amato) Frazer, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 3, 1941 in West Chester, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late James and Helen (Transue) Frazer. James was a graduate of the Phoenixville High School class of 1959, and would later go on to attend Eastern University, University of Pennsylvania, and would graduate from Temple University with his Masters Degree. James worked for over 30 years in medical malpractice insurance for companies such as Medical Protective Co., and Inservco Insurance Services. During his career he published many well known articles in Malpractice Insurance Magazine. In his spare time he was involved in many community clubs and organizations, he was also a dedicated member of the Free Masons Phoenix Lodge #75. James was a loving husband, father, proud grandfather, and dear friend to all and he will be greatly missed. In addition to his loving wife, James is survived by one son, Michael James (Terryn) Frazer; one step-daughter, Cynthia D’Amico; and one step-son, Paul (Bernadette) D’Amico; he is also survived by his brother, Gerald Thomas (Carol) Frazer; Three granddaughters, Christa Joy Frazer, Jocelyn Frazer, Taylor Goldsmith; and three grandsons, Luke James Frazer, Edward Goldsmith, and David D’Amico. James was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for James on Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 9:30AM - 11:00AM at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc, 610 South Main Street, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Services will follow the calling time at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, Pennsylvania. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 5, 2019