It is with deep sadness that the Kostik family announces the death of James Kostik on Tuesday July 14,2020. Currently residing in Clovis CA, Jim was a long time resident of Lansdale PA. He was the son of the late Andrew Kostik and Helen Zoshak Kostik. He is survived by his sons Matthew and Christopher and daughter Katie, his sister Andrea Kostik and brother Henry Kostik. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren. At Jim’s request there will be no services



