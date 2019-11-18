The Reporter Obituaries
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
For more information about
James Macfadden
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Zion Lutheran Church
267 Morwood Rd.
Telford, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Zion Lutheran Church
267 Morwood Rd
Telford, PA
View Map
James G. Macfadden, 87, formerly of Souderton, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Dock Terrace, Towamencin Twp., PA. He and his beloved wife, Rev. Suzanne (Seraff) Macfadden, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 7, 2019. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Little Zion Lutheran Church, 267 Morwood Rd., Telford, PA 18969 (for GPS: please use 799 Bergey Rd., Telford, PA address). Friends may call 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Benevolent Care Fund of Living Branches Foundation, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446, or to Little Zion Lutheran Church at the above address. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 19, 2019
