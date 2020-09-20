O’Mara, James J. Jr, 86, of Lower Gwynedd, formerly of Germantown, entered into the arms of the Lord Friday, September 18, 2020 after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer and lung disease. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine P. (Dreyer) O’Mara. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in May. Born January 6, 1934 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Margaret M. (McNamara) and James J. O’Mara, Sr. Jim was an employee for 38 years at The Philadelphia Electric Company. He retired as a Supervisor in 1991 from Limerick Generating Station. In his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time with and caring for his loving family, visits from his many grandchildren, large family gatherings, working on his homes, and being outdoors, especially with his Irish Setter dogs and his horses. He was an avid car enthusiast. He enjoyed many years at his home on the Jersey shore, boating and fishing. Jim was a devout Catholic, who was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Parish since June, 1964. His strong faith was instilled in him at an early age, as he was the proud nephew of a Superior General Josephite priest, two Passionist priests, and brother to a Franciscan nun. He proudly served in the United States Army during the time of the Korean Conflict. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his fourteen adoring children Patricia McCauley, Kathleen Hupka (Ken), James O’Mara, III (Kathy), Michael O’Mara, Margaret Huttanus (William), Theresa Hill (Brian), Thomas O’Mara (Helene), Elizabeth O’Mara, Barbara Baitinger (James), Bernadette Fasano (David), Vincent O’Mara (Susan), John O’Mara (Tabitha), Janet Kihm (Scott), Joseph O’Mara (Lisa); 45 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his sisters, Sr. James Margaret O’Mara, O.S.F., Elizabeth Monserrat, Helen Powell, Catherine Elwell and infant brother, John O’Mara. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday between 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main St, North Wales, PA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 pm. Interment at St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Road, Chalfont, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to The Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston, PA 19014, or The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 475 E. Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19144.



