1/1
James Owen McGovern Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Owen McGovern, Sr., 83, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Diane (Schoeniger) McGovern. A native of Reading, Pennsylvania, Jim attended Reading Central Catholic High School and went on to graduate from LaSalle University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Relations, furthering his education with Master’s degrees from Temple and Drexel University. James worked as a human resource professional for 49 years rising to the position of vice-president at Labinal, Inc. He also was an adjunct professor at Ursinus College and a retired Colonel in the U.S Army Reserves with 30 years of service. Most currently a resident of Meadowood Senior Community, Jim was a world traveler, lover of history, and all things Irish, and will be missed by his family and friends and all who knew him. Surviving him are four children: James Jr. (Cherise) of San Antonio, TX; Maura Graber (Terry) of Hillsborough, NJ; Kevin (Susan) of Annapolis, MD; and Patricia Hanson (Daniel) of Beaverton, OR. Jim will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren and one great-grandson and was predeceased by his sister Mary Klemmer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 428 S. Main St, North Wales, PA 19454 where friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 AM. We ask that all guests please wear a mask and maintain social distancing while attending services. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to FIRST Foundation for Ichthyosis & Related Skin Types, P.O. Box 1067, Lansdale, PA 19446, 215-997-9400, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, 800-473-4636. Arrangements are by R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved