James Owen McGovern, Sr., 83, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Diane (Schoeniger) McGovern. A native of Reading, Pennsylvania, Jim attended Reading Central Catholic High School and went on to graduate from LaSalle University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Relations, furthering his education with Master’s degrees from Temple and Drexel University. James worked as a human resource professional for 49 years rising to the position of vice-president at Labinal, Inc. He also was an adjunct professor at Ursinus College and a retired Colonel in the U.S Army Reserves with 30 years of service. Most currently a resident of Meadowood Senior Community, Jim was a world traveler, lover of history, and all things Irish, and will be missed by his family and friends and all who knew him. Surviving him are four children: James Jr. (Cherise) of San Antonio, TX; Maura Graber (Terry) of Hillsborough, NJ; Kevin (Susan) of Annapolis, MD; and Patricia Hanson (Daniel) of Beaverton, OR. Jim will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren and one great-grandson and was predeceased by his sister Mary Klemmer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 428 S. Main St, North Wales, PA 19454 where friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 AM. We ask that all guests please wear a mask and maintain social distancing while attending services. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to FIRST Foundation for Ichthyosis & Related Skin Types, P.O. Box 1067, Lansdale, PA 19446, 215-997-9400, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, 800-473-4636. Arrangements are by R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
