|
|
James Kenneth “Ken” Stevenson, 83, of Franconia Twp., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He and his beloved wife Velva (Carter) Stevenson celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in July. Born in Philadelphia as a first-generation American, he was a son of the late James and Mary (Fraser) Stevenson, Scottish immigrants who entered the U.S. through Ellis Island. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he served as a controls instructor and mechanic from 1955-1962. He was employed as an electrical engineer for Moore Products in Spring House for 29 years, prior to his retirement in 2000. Mr. Stevenson was a member of Immanuel Leidy’s Church in Souderton, he volunteered on the Mission Board as well as other local church ministries. In his free time he loved to travel, especially to Pigeon Forge, TN, and to the National Parks; but most importantly, spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching the news, playing piano and singing, and served as President of the Hidden Springs HOA. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jeff Stevenson and his wife Pam of Hereford, his daughter, Jennifer Sauerwald and her husband Mike of Huff’s Church, two stepsons: Mark E. Carter, and Tim Carter of Schwenksville, six grandchildren: Brandon, Tim, Matthew, Emily, Kimber, Adam, one great grandson, Oliver, and a sister, Joanne Jenkins and her husband Tom. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith R. (Baseley) Stevenson, and a brother, Thomas Stevenson. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969. Interment will follow in the Calvary Church Cemetery in Souderton. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions will be made in his memory to Samaritan’s Purse, P O Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 20, 2019