James Thiel Obituary
James M. Thiel, 70, of Whitehall and formerly of Telford for 25 years, died Monday, August 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Roberts Thiel and two daughters, Stephanie and Elizabeth Thiel and their families. Family and friends are invited to attend Jim’s funeral, which will begin on Saturday at 12 pm in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St. Taylor with a funeral service by the Rev. Alexi Kaluzhni. Interment with military honors will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, at a later date. Friends may call Saturday 10 am until 12 pm. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019
