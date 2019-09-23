|
|
Janelle Elizabeth Bergandino, 37, formerly of Harleysville, Pennsylvania passed away September 18, 2019 after a long medical journey following traumatic brain injury. Janelle was born on March 7, 1982 in Norristown, PA. The oldest and beloved daughter of JoAnne (Brady) Bergandino and the late John A. Bergandino, Sr. In addition to her mother, Janelle is survived by her sister Kristine Opferkuch, wife of Keith Opferkuch of Scotch Plains, NJ, and her brother John A. Bergandino, Jr., husband of Brittany (Gladulich) Bergandino of Ivyland, PA. Nell was a proud Aunt to her new nephew (John Vincenzo) and niece (Maya Paige). Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 25, 11:00 AM at Saint Helena Catholic Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Good Shepherd Raker Center PT, OT, TR Depts., 601 St. John Street, Allentown, PA 18103. For more information and to send online condolences to the family, please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 24, 2019