Janet L. Frederick, 73, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was the longtime, loving partner of James J. Ward, Jr. for over 30 years. Born October 31, 1945, in Lansdale, she was the daughter of the late George and Marjorie (Christie) Cooper. Janet worked for Fitzpatrick Container Corp. and, later, Harriet Carter in the customer service department. Her family knew how dearly she adored her children and especially her grandchildren. Her favorite hobbies included crocheting and fishing, and she was an avid Philly sports fan. Janet was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansdale, where she enjoyed using her gifts of hospitality with church lunches and other activities. She looked forward to planning annual anniversary gatherings for her family and friends. Janet was involved in the prayer shawl and baby blanket ministries at church. Quiet by nature, Janet had a very strong faith and served many in her church family. Additionally, she was a Eucharistic Minister at Trinity where she delivered communion to shut- in church members. Survivors include three children, Christine A. Wilcox (Thomas) of East Greenville, Mark A. Patzer (Christy) of Red Hill, and Rhonda E. Scholl (Guy) of Souderton; grandchildren, Andrew, Aubrey, Connor, Griffin, Tianna, Brielle, Gabriel, Adreana, Natalie, Liam, Damian, Shane, Kelly and James III; her sister, Lynn Manero of Quakertown; and many nieces. The family will receive friends starting 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446, with Celebration of Life Services at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church columbarium. Those wishing may make contributions in Janet’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, address above. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on July 10, 2019