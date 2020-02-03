|
|
Janet (Wentz) Kibblehouse, 82, formerly of Lansdale, PA, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at The Community at Rockhill. She was the mother of Ken Kibblehouse (Stephanie), John R. Kibblehouse, Jr. (Doreen), and Traci K. Miller (Jeff Peastrel); sister of Nancy Morgan (Joe Super); grandmother of Shane Miller and Kristen Kibblehouse; and great grandmother of Autumn Miller.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11am on Feb. 5, 2020, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA, where friends may call for the viewing 9-10:45am. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 3, 2020