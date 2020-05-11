Jaxon Price Mautz
Jaxon Price Mautz passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was a beloved son of Andrew W. and Emily P. (Horak) Mautz. Jaxon was born on March 17, 2020 in Abington. He is survived by his parents; big brother, Aiden; grandparents, William and Susan Mautz, and Cindy Price; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ralph Horak. Services will be held privately. Contributions in Jaxon’s name can be made to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia - Justin Michael Ingerman Center for Palliative Care. Arrangements are by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Reporter from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
