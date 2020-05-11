Jaxon Price Mautz passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was a beloved son of Andrew W. and Emily P. (Horak) Mautz. Jaxon was born on March 17, 2020 in Abington. He is survived by his parents; big brother, Aiden; grandparents, William and Susan Mautz, and Cindy Price; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ralph Horak. Services will be held privately. Contributions in Jaxon’s name can be made to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia - Justin Michael Ingerman Center for Palliative Care. Arrangements are by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from May 11 to May 12, 2020.