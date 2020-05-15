Jean D. Tobin, of Bucks County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Born April 20, 1929 in New Rochelle, New York, Dorothy Jean was the daughter of Gustav and Emma Nilson, and the wife of the late Elmer Tobin. She will be greatly missed by Jack Tobin (Betsy), Wayne Brucker Tobin (Lois), Jeanene Brucker Tobin Riegel (Sam Kline), Brad Tobin (Jeanette), and Jeff Tobin (Andrea), 9 grandchildren – Ward, Patrick, Katie, Michael, Mathias, Makenzie, Jeremy, Amanda and Danielle, 5 great grandchildren – Jackson, Jayson, Melina, Vanessa, and Dakota, a niece and a nephew, Justin Hayes and Stephanie Hayes. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mathias Brucker, their daughter, Karen Lee Brucker, and also by her sister, Peggy Hayes. Jean grew up in Plumsteadville attending the one room schoolhouse and transferred and graduated from Doylestown High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Moore College of Art and Design in Philadelphia. Jean was always an artist at heart and shared with her children and friends her enjoyment of crafts, especially holiday decor. She was an avid gardener, happiest when she was barefoot in her flower garden. Jean never met a thrift shop she didn’t like and would incorporate old items she found, creating artistic tableaux in her home and gardens that would show the true beauty of those old pieces. Jean loved hearing about her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s accomplishments. Her strength and resilience throughout her life were the greatest gifts she shared with family and friends. Her wit and sense of humor brought many smiles and laughs as she shared her memories and time with family. We are deeply saddened and will treasure all of her love for each of us. The family thanks the staff at Neshaminy Manor, especially those on the A-1 Unit, for their kindness and quality care including all the fun banter that you know tickled Jean, and brightened her time with you. Services will be held privately. Donations in Jean’s memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, 100 N. 20th Street, Phila, PA 19103. LLS requested that donors ask them to acknowledge this to the Tobin Family. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020.