Jean E. DeBarth

Jean E. DeBarth Obituary
Jean E. DeBarth, 94, of Harleysville, formerly of Upper Gwynedd Township died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Berenice M. (White) DeBarth Friends and family are invited to call from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, February 27th at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Masonic Funeral Honors will be held at 7:30 PM. An additional viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM, Friday, February 28th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, North Wales. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020
