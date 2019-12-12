|
Jean Elinor Litzenberg Collins Lowe, 90, passed away peacefully at the Connecticut Hospice on December 4th, 2019. She spent the majority of her life in Lansdale, PA. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Glenn Collins, Jr., (married 21 years) and Delbert Lowe, (married 12 years). Born March 12th, 1929 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Graham) Litzenberg. She was preceded by her brother, Bill Litzenberg in 1956, her sister Katherine Ann Litzenberg in 2018, her stepson David Lowe in 2008, and her daughter Gwen Collins in 2017. Jean is survived by daughters Karen McCarthy (Tom), Linda Grenus (Joe), and step daughter Amy Lowe Kramer (Kurt), grandchildren, Karen Ann McCarthy, Jaclyn Grenus Cyphers (Mark), Sam Grenus, Brittany Grenus, and 3 great grandchildren, Brooke, Hallie and Luke Cyphers. Jean graduated from West Philadelphia High School and Drexel University earning a bachelor’s degree and working as a dietician. She loved music and sang with the Seville in Philadelphia, performing Gilbert and Sullivan operettas at the Academy of Music. Always active in her community and church, Jean was involved in a plethora of activities, including singing in the church choir for 60 years, Sunday School teacher, President of United Methodist Women, church retreat counselor, traveling on mission trips, planning and organizing dinners, numerous committees, and Girl Scout leader. Jean also enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and quilting projects that she lovingly donated. She retired from her last job at 73 from Community Housing Services in Lansdale. Although church and community were of great importance to Jean, she loved being with her family, always making time for crafts, games, and reading with her grandchildren. There is nothing she wouldn’t do for others. She opened her home to refuges, volunteers and others that she could assist at their time of need. Jean led a vibrant life filled with faith, generosity, humility, laughter and loving kindness. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and has left behind a beautiful legacy. Family and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:00am to 10:00am on December 21st, 2019 at Lansdale United Methodist Church, 300 N. Broad St., Lansdale, with the funeral service to follow at 10:00am. Interment will be at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean’s name can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Lansdale United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 13, 2019