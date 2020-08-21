1/
Jean M. Roberts
Jean M. Roberts, 92, of New Milford, formerly of Harleysville, died on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Archie B. Roberts. A viewing will be held 10-11 AM on Friday, August 28, at Christ Covenant Church, 2200 Mainland Road, Harleysville, PA 19438 were a funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Viewing and services will be held outside, please bring a chair if needed. While attending the viewing and services please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church at the above address. For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
