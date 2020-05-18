Jean M. Try, 75, of Chalfont, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Paul A. Try. Born March 27, 1945 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Marie (McGary) and John A. Thompson III. A graduate of North Penn High School, Jean worked as a legal assistant for many years. She was a former Committee Woman in Hatfield and New Britain Townships and was chairman of the New Britain Township Bicentennial Committee. Mrs. Try was a past Brownie Leader (Troop 309, Chalfont), Girl Scout Leader (Troop 294, Chalfont), and past chairman of the Tower Hill Civic Association. Jean was a life member of the NRA and past member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Colmar Volunteer Fire Company. She was also a member of the Reading Railroad Retired Employee Association and the Freedom Alliance. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Jennifer L. Kehr (Robert) of Harleysville; Nichole Kehr (Keith Fluehr) of Souderton; and great-granddaughter, Kylie Kehr. She was preceded in death by a baby daughter, Shari Lynn; and baby son, Michael Scott. Funeral services and burial will be private in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Details for a public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. For those desiring, contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhatthan Beach, CA 90266, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



