Jéan Paul Van Trieste, 71, of Quakertown, passed away peacefully at home Friday, November 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janice J. (Sadusky) Van Trieste. Born October 14, 1948 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Francis Paul and Margaret E. (Byrne) Van Trieste. Friends and relatives are invited to greet the family from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean’s name can be made to Cure PSP, www.psp.org, or St. Luke’s Hospice, https://www.slhn.org/development/ways-to-give/make-a-gift . Full obituary may be found at http://www.huffandlakjer.com/obituary/jean-paul-van-trieste
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 4, 2019